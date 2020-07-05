NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020
_____
275 FPUS51 KBTV 050653
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
NYZ028-052000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-052000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-052000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ087-052000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-052000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-052000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ030-052000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-052000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ034-052000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
250 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather