NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
446 FPUS51 KBTV 160652
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
NYZ028-162000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 70s
along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ031-162000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ026-162000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms until
midnight, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ087-162000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ029-162000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ027-162000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms until
midnight, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ030-162000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ035-162000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely until midnight, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
80s, except in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ034-162000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
249 AM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with
lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
