NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

_____

804 FPUS51 KBTV 310737

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

NYZ028-312000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ031-312000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-312000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-312000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-312000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-312000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-312000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-312000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ034-312000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

