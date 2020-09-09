NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
around 60. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
245 AM EDT Wed Sep 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
