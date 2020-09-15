NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

103 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, except in the

upper 40s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

104 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

