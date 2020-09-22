NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020

560 FPUS51 KBTV 220708

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

NYZ028-222000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning, then hazy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ031-222000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning, then hazy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ026-222000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ087-222000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ029-222000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning, then hazy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-222000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hazy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ030-222000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning, then hazy this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-222000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ034-222000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. hazy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

