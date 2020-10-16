NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

352 FPUS51 KBTV 160724

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

NYZ028-162000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-162000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-162000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-162000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-162000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-162000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-162000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-162000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-162000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

321 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

