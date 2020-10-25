NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
775 FPUS51 KBTV 250720
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
NYZ028-252000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30, except in the mid 30s along Lake
Champlain. North winds around 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ031-252000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ026-252000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ087-252000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with rain
likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ029-252000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with rain
likely or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ027-252000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ030-252000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ035-252000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ034-252000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
317 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather