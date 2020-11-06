NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

_____

615 FPUS51 KBTV 060741

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

NYZ028-062100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-062100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-062100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ087-062100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ029-062100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-062100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ030-062100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ035-062100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-062100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

239 AM EST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather