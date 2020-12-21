NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020 _____ 127 FPUS51 KBTV 210819 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 NYZ028-212100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature around 30. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ031-212100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ026-212100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ087-212100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers or drizzle or snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ029-212100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ027-212100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ030-212100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ035-212100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ034-212100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 315 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. $$