NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

13. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows around 12. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EST Wed Feb 3 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows around

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

