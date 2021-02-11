NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

809 FPUS51 KBTV 110800

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

NYZ028-112100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-112100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 below. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 9 to 15 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 below. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-112100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-112100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows 5 below to 11 below zero.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-112100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 13. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-112100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 below. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-112100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 19. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

27 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below.

West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-112100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 4 below, except around

zero along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. North winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-112100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

257 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 below. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 28 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 13 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as

low as 28 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

26 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 11 to 17. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 13 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

