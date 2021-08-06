NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

909 FPUS51 KBTV 060650

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

NYZ028-062000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the

lower 80s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ031-062000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ026-062000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ087-062000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ029-062000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ027-062000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ030-062000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ035-062000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ034-062000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

246 AM EDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

