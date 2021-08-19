NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

NYZ028

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ031

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, mainly this

morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ027

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may

be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ035

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

