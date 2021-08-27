NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

727 FPUS51 KBTV 271125

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

722 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

