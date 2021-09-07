NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

_____

256 FPUS51 KBTV 070709

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

NYZ028-072000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s, except in the

lower 60s along Lake Champlain. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-072000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-072000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-072000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-072000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-072000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-072000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-072000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-072000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

306 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

