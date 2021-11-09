NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

717 FPUS51 KBTV 090748

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

NYZ028-092100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-092100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-092100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-092100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-092100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-092100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 40.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-092100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-092100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds

around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-092100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

244 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning,

then isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers until midnight, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

