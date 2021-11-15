NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

818 FPUS51 KBTV 150736

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

NYZ028-152100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s, except in the lower 30s along Lake Champlain.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ031-152100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of

snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-152100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ087-152100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ029-152100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain

or snow showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ027-152100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-152100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this morning,

then snow or rain showers likely this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-152100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-152100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

232 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight chance of

rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

