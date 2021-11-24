NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

501 FPUS51 KBTV 240834

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

NYZ028-242100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-242100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ026-242100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-242100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-242100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-242100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ030-242100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ035-242100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-242100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

