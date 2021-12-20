NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

945 FPUS51 KBTV 200832

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

NYZ028-202100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-202100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-202100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-202100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-202100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-202100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers until midnight, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-202100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-202100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-202100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

324 AM EST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 16.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

