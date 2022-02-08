NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

_____

613 FPUS51 KBTV 080832

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

NYZ028-082100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ031-082100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ026-082100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

freezing drizzle. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

16. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ087-082100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ029-082100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

freezing drizzle. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ027-082100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy

freezing drizzle. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

18. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ030-082100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle. A slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ035-082100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 18. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ034-082100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

324 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 20.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather