NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ 739 FPUS51 KBTV 280758 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 NYZ028-282000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ031-282000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ026-282000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ087-282000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ029-282000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. $$ NYZ027-282000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ030-282000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ035-282000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ034-282000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 354 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$