NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 2, 2022

107 FPUS51 KBTV 021104

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

NYZ028-022000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-022000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-022000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-022000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-022000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-022000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-022000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-022000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-022000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

700 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

