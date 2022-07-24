NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022

986 FPUS51 KBTV 240736

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

until midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

333 AM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms until

midnight, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

