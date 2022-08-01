NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ 646 FPUS51 KBTV 010733 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 NYZ028-012000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ031-012000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ026-012000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ087-012000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ029-012000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ027-012000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ030-012000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ035-012000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ034-012000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 329 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$