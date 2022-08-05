NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

NYZ028-052000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ031-052000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ026-052000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ087-052000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ029-052000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-052000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ030-052000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ035-052000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ034-052000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

251 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy dense fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

