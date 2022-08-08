NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. North winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

326 AM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms until midnight,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

