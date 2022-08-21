NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

323 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

