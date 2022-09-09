NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ 174 FPUS51 KBTV 090657 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 NYZ028-092000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ031-092000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ026-092000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ087-092000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ029-092000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ027-092000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ030-092000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ035-092000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ034-092000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 253 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$