NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

202 FPUS51 KBTV 130728

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

NYZ028-132000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ031-132000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-132000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087-132000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-132000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-132000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ030-132000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-132000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ034-132000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

324 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather