NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40, except in the mid 40s along

Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40, except in the mid 40s along

Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

323 AM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

