NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

325 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

