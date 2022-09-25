NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

430 FPUS51 KBTV 250717

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

NYZ028-252000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ031-252000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-252000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-252000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-252000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-252000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-252000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-252000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-252000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

314 AM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

