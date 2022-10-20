NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

758 FPUS51 KBTV 200734

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

NYZ028-201500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ031-201500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-201500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-201500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-201500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-201500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-201500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-201500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-201500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

331 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

