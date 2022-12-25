NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 14. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around

16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers until midnight, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Additional snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 14.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers

likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs around 18. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

338 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around 18.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 13.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

