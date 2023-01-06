NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ 607 FPUS51 KBTV 060803 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 NYZ028-061500- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. $$ NYZ031-061500- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. $$ NYZ026-061500- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. $$ NYZ087-061500- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. $$ NYZ029-061500- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. $$ NYZ027-061500- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. $$ NYZ030-061500- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. $$ NYZ035-061500- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. $$ NYZ034-061500- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 259 AM EST Fri Jan 6 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather