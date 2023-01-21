NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ 268 FPUS51 KBTV 210846 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 NYZ028-211600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ031-211600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ026-211600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ087-211600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ029-211600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ027-211600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ030-211600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. $$ NYZ035-211600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ034-211600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 342 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. $$