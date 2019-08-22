NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Fog;69;S;4;88%
Binghamton;Clear;69;WSW;7;89%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;W;9;85%
Central Park;Clear;77;WSW;7;81%
Dansville;Mostly clear;71;SSE;8;83%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;7;87%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;73;SW;5;94%
Elmira;Clear;70;SSW;6;89%
Farmingdale;Clear;74;SSW;8;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;10;83%
Fulton;Clear;71;S;8;83%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;7;92%
Islip;Partly cloudy;75;SW;7;97%
Ithaca;Clear;65;SSW;5;97%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SW;6;93%
Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SW;14;78%
Montauk;Clear;76;SW;8;87%
Montgomery;Clear;67;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Clear;66;N;2;96%
New York;Clear;77;WSW;7;87%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;8;93%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;73%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;9;86%
Ogdensburg;Rain;70;SSW;9;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;72;SSW;10;78%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;67;N;6;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;68;NNE;3;93%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;9;83%
Rome;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;6;93%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;93%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;73;SSW;7;80%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;10;84%
Wellsville;Clear;65;SW;7;96%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;74;SW;6;96%
White Plains;Mostly clear;74;WNW;5;90%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather