NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 15, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;64;S;4;89%
Binghamton;Fog;59;NW;5;100%
Buffalo;Clear;63;SW;7;86%
Central Park;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%
Dansville;Clear;56;Calm;0;93%
Dunkirk;Clear;60;SSW;6;87%
East Hampton;Cloudy;69;SW;7;93%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;71;SW;3;89%
Fort Drum;Clear;55;SSW;5;92%
Fulton;Clear;58;SW;3;86%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;96%
Islip;Cloudy;70;SW;7;98%
Ithaca;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Fog;54;S;5;100%
Massena;Clear;56;SSW;6;74%
Montauk;Showers;71;SW;6;86%
Montgomery;Fog;62;SSW;5;100%
Monticello;Mostly clear;61;W;4;99%
New York;Cloudy;73;W;3;84%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;72;SW;6;93%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;6;76%
Newburgh;Fog;64;W;5;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;60;WSW;7;93%
Ogdensburg;Clear;54;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;59;SE;4;93%
Plattsburgh;Clear;64;Calm;0;64%
Poughkeepsie;Fog;64;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Clear;58;WSW;3;93%
Rome;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;54;WSW;7;89%
Shirley;Cloudy;71;SW;6;89%
Syracuse;Clear;60;WSW;6;83%
Watertown;Clear;58;Calm;0;90%
Wellsville;Clear;55;WSW;6;92%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;69;WSW;7;96%
White Plains;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
