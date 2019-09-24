NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;64;NW;4;90%
Binghamton;Clear;57;W;6;93%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;11;85%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;70;W;8;67%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;13;80%
East Hampton;Rain;69;W;5;96%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;6;96%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;83%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;87%
Fulton;Rain;60;WSW;6;86%
Glens Falls;Clear;60;S;4;100%
Islip;Cloudy;69;SW;9;97%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;59;W;6;87%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;12;82%
Massena;Cloudy;62;SW;5;89%
Montauk;Rain;71;SW;9;89%
Montgomery;Clear;65;W;9;84%
Monticello;Mostly clear;62;W;8;91%
New York;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;68%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;74;W;10;81%
New York Lga;Clear;74;WNW;14;57%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;68;WSW;6;82%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;W;12;86%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;59;SW;6;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;59;WSW;6;89%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;67;WSW;6;75%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;9;86%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;61;W;6;96%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;7;93%
Shirley;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;89%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;89%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;61;W;8;83%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;56;W;12;89%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;69;SW;7;96%
White Plains;Clear;69;W;5;78%
_____
