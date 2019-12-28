NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;9;82%
Binghamton;Showers;36;NW;8;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;36;W;9;84%
Central Park;Fog;48;N;5;82%
Dansville;Cloudy;42;NW;6;72%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;37;W;8;88%
East Hampton;Clear;37;W;3;96%
Elmira;Fog;35;Calm;0;95%
Farmingdale;Clear;41;Calm;0;92%
Fort Drum;Showers;36;W;6;86%
Fulton;Cloudy;39;W;12;75%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;35;WSW;8;95%
Islip;Clear;40;W;3;100%
Ithaca;Cloudy;37;WNW;3;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;35;N;3;92%
Massena;Cloudy;37;SW;9;78%
Montauk;Clear;46;W;5;85%
Montgomery;Fog;31;S;3;100%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;38;W;6;91%
New York;Fog;48;N;5;82%
New York Jfk;Clear;39;SW;7;100%
New York Lga;Fog;47;NW;6;79%
Newburgh;Fog;43;W;8;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;W;10;89%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;SW;8;86%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%
Plattsburgh;Showers;38;WSW;3;82%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;37;Calm;0;88%
Rochester;Cloudy;38;NW;13;82%
Rome;Cloudy;37;WNW;5;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;WSW;3;93%
Shirley;Clear;42;W;5;88%
Syracuse;Cloudy;40;WNW;10;79%
Watertown;Showers;36;W;9;89%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;37;W;14;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;39;W;8;95%
White Plains;Clear;44;WNW;15;92%
