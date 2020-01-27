NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, January 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;35;S;6;83%

Binghamton;Cloudy;30;SW;10;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;35;W;12;91%

Central Park;Cloudy;38;WSW;8;62%

Dansville;Flurries;35;N;5;81%

Dunkirk;Flurries;35;W;13;86%

East Hampton;Clear;35;W;6;72%

Elmira;Flurries;36;WSW;8;72%

Farmingdale;Clear;36;W;7;67%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;WSW;8;93%

Fulton;Snow;34;WSW;7;85%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;33;SSE;6;87%

Islip;Clear;36;W;7;76%

Ithaca;Flurries;32;SW;7;95%

Jamestown;Flurries;30;W;12;92%

Massena;Flurries;34;SW;9;88%

Montauk;Clear;40;W;8;70%

Montgomery;Cloudy;34;SSW;6;78%

Monticello;Cloudy;30;WSW;7;97%

New York;Mostly cloudy;38;W;7;62%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;15;75%

New York Lga;Cloudy;38;WSW;12;62%

Newburgh;Cloudy;36;WSW;9;80%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;34;W;13;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;SW;7;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;35;WSW;16;75%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;78%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;66%

Rochester;Cloudy;34;W;13;85%

Rome;Flurries;34;WSW;7;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;SW;7;92%

Shirley;Clear;35;WSW;5;66%

Syracuse;Showers;36;WSW;12;80%

Watertown;Cloudy;34;WSW;7;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;29;W;8;88%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;30;WSW;7;95%

White Plains;Cloudy;34;SSW;6;69%

_____

