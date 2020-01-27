NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, January 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;35;S;6;83%
Binghamton;Cloudy;30;SW;10;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;35;W;12;91%
Central Park;Cloudy;38;WSW;8;62%
Dansville;Flurries;35;N;5;81%
Dunkirk;Flurries;35;W;13;86%
East Hampton;Clear;35;W;6;72%
Elmira;Flurries;36;WSW;8;72%
Farmingdale;Clear;36;W;7;67%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;WSW;8;93%
Fulton;Snow;34;WSW;7;85%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;33;SSE;6;87%
Islip;Clear;36;W;7;76%
Ithaca;Flurries;32;SW;7;95%
Jamestown;Flurries;30;W;12;92%
Massena;Flurries;34;SW;9;88%
Montauk;Clear;40;W;8;70%
Montgomery;Cloudy;34;SSW;6;78%
Monticello;Cloudy;30;WSW;7;97%
New York;Mostly cloudy;38;W;7;62%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;15;75%
New York Lga;Cloudy;38;WSW;12;62%
Newburgh;Cloudy;36;WSW;9;80%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;34;W;13;84%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;SW;7;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;35;WSW;16;75%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;78%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;66%
Rochester;Cloudy;34;W;13;85%
Rome;Flurries;34;WSW;7;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;SW;7;92%
Shirley;Clear;35;WSW;5;66%
Syracuse;Showers;36;WSW;12;80%
Watertown;Cloudy;34;WSW;7;92%
Wellsville;Cloudy;29;W;8;88%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;30;WSW;7;95%
White Plains;Cloudy;34;SSW;6;69%
_____
