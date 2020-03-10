NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;5;41%
Binghamton;Cloudy;55;SW;7;29%
Buffalo;Showers;53;SSW;8;48%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;10;34%
Dansville;Cloudy;51;S;5;58%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;58;SW;11;41%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;46;SW;9;74%
Elmira;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;65%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;5;67%
Fort Drum;Showers;52;WSW;12;59%
Fulton;Showers;52;Calm;0;50%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;59%
Islip;Clear;49;SW;7;73%
Ithaca;Cloudy;55;SSE;8;36%
Jamestown;Showers;56;SSW;12;40%
Massena;Showers;40;SE;6;72%
Montauk;Mostly clear;49;SW;7;68%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;53;SW;6;37%
Monticello;Clear;51;SW;6;42%
New York;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;9;45%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;47;S;7;79%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;59;SW;10;34%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;59;W;10;31%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;53;SSW;9;55%
Ogdensburg;Showers;46;SSW;10;81%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;54;SSW;8;43%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;SSE;9;92%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;56;SW;3;34%
Rochester;Cloudy;54;WSW;5;44%
Rome;Cloudy;42;WNW;3;72%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;SSW;6;85%
Shirley;Clear;49;SSW;8;68%
Syracuse;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;63%
Watertown;Showers;52;SSW;8;58%
Wellsville;Cloudy;53;SSW;7;37%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;46;SW;8;76%
White Plains;Clear;56;Calm;0;35%
_____
