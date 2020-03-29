NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, March 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;44;E;4;88%
Binghamton;Showers;39;SE;10;95%
Buffalo;Cloudy;49;NE;10;85%
Central Park;Showers;45;ENE;14;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;50;SE;7;82%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;51;NE;8;87%
East Hampton;Cloudy;44;E;12;95%
Elmira;Cloudy;46;WSW;5;88%
Farmingdale;Showers;49;E;14;86%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;43;SE;10;81%
Fulton;Cloudy;44;N;6;82%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;42;WNW;5;90%
Islip;Cloudy;47;E;13;89%
Ithaca;Cloudy;44;E;8;89%
Jamestown;Fog;51;S;7;100%
Massena;Cloudy;40;NE;6;64%
Montauk;Showers;45;ENE;10;92%
Montgomery;Showers;41;NNE;9;95%
Monticello;Cloudy;41;E;11;91%
New York;Cloudy;45;ENE;14;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;48;ENE;15;100%
New York Lga;Showers;45;NE;17;92%
Newburgh;Showers;43;ENE;8;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;46;ENE;13;84%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;NE;5;65%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;45;SE;8;89%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;SSE;6;55%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;43;NNE;5;92%
Rochester;Cloudy;45;SE;9;85%
Rome;Cloudy;43;ESE;13;82%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;NE;6;52%
Shirley;Showers;47;ENE;10;86%
Syracuse;Cloudy;42;E;9;91%
Watertown;Cloudy;46;ENE;8;76%
Wellsville;Fog;44;SE;9;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;45;E;10;92%
White Plains;Cloudy;44;E;12;95%
