NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;3;72%
Binghamton;Clear;30;NNW;8;71%
Buffalo;Clear;38;SW;3;81%
Central Park;Clear;44;N;6;46%
Dansville;Clear;32;SSE;3;78%
Dunkirk;Clear;37;SW;5;76%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;41;NNW;7;64%
Elmira;Clear;30;WSW;5;81%
Farmingdale;Clear;46;NNW;16;45%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;34;NW;3;72%
Fulton;Clear;31;Calm;0;78%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;36;N;8;72%
Islip;Clear;43;NNW;6;65%
Ithaca;Clear;33;N;6;66%
Jamestown;Clear;34;NW;5;69%
Massena;Cloudy;39;NNW;6;66%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;45;NNW;13;57%
Montgomery;Clear;36;N;5;64%
Monticello;Clear;32;NW;3;79%
New York;Clear;44;N;6;46%
New York Jfk;Clear;44;NNW;18;53%
New York Lga;Clear;45;NW;14;47%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;39;N;7;65%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;38;W;4;75%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;6;75%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;33;SSW;3;75%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;N;16;69%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;39;N;10;61%
Rochester;Mostly clear;36;E;6;61%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;35;W;7;69%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;N;3;78%
Shirley;Mostly clear;43;NNW;8;53%
Syracuse;Clear;33;WNW;6;75%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;81%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;8;63%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;28;WNW;3;88%
White Plains;Clear;39;NNW;16;59%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather