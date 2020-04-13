NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, April 13, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;55;SSE;4;80%

Binghamton;Showers;52;S;13;89%

Buffalo;Rain;56;ESE;4;84%

Central Park;Rain;57;N;7;86%

Dansville;Showers;58;SSE;15;74%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;62;SE;13;88%

East Hampton;Showers;52;S;10;85%

Elmira;Showers;58;S;13;83%

Farmingdale;Rain;54;SSW;13;86%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;54;SSE;17;49%

Fulton;Showers;60;SE;7;55%

Glens Falls;Rain;44;Calm;0;69%

Islip;Rain;53;SSW;6;92%

Ithaca;Showers;54;SE;18;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;52;SSE;12;100%

Massena;Cloudy;52;NNW;5;59%

Montauk;Cloudy;52;S;10;82%

Montgomery;Rain;56;S;10;86%

Monticello;Rain;48;SSE;5;96%

New York;Rain;57;N;7;86%

New York Jfk;Rain;52;S;17;100%

New York Lga;Rain;55;S;10;83%

Newburgh;Rain;55;SSE;10;81%

Niagara Falls;Rain;53;ESE;4;94%

Ogdensburg;Showers;57;N;5;47%

Penn (Yan);Showers;56;SSE;12;83%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;50;SSE;12;49%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;58;S;7;71%

Rochester;Rain;56;ESE;8;71%

Rome;Cloudy;54;E;10;61%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;75%

Shirley;Showers;55;S;12;83%

Syracuse;Showers;61;SSE;20;57%

Watertown;Showers;60;SSE;14;51%

Wellsville;Showers;52;SSE;17;96%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;51;S;10;85%

White Plains;Rain;52;SSE;8;92%

