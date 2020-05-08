NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;42;NW;2;74%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;35;WSW;6;81%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;42;WNW;4;44%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;54;N;6;54%

Dansville;Clear;37;SSE;5;85%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;39;NNW;4;64%

East Hampton;Showers;53;W;5;52%

Elmira;Clear;38;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;58;WNW;8;45%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;12;93%

Fulton;Clear;36;SW;5;85%

Glens Falls;Clear;36;W;6;84%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;3;64%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;5;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;3;67%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Montauk;Showers;56;WSW;6;52%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;44;W;6;62%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;35;W;3;88%

New York;Cloudy;54;N;6;54%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;56;NW;14;54%

New York Lga;Cloudy;55;NW;14;54%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;W;12;70%

Niagara Falls;Clear;38;WNW;5;59%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;38;SW;9;82%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;37;WNW;3;78%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;8;58%

Rochester;Clear;35;SW;5;84%

Rome;Partly cloudy;36;NW;5;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;33;WSW;5;91%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;3;45%

Syracuse;Clear;37;WSW;8;81%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;38;SSW;7;89%

Wellsville;Clear;34;WSW;6;81%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;7;52%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;15;53%

