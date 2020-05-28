NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;70;SSE;2;79%
Binghamton;Clear;66;S;6;77%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;63%
Central Park;Mostly clear;63;Calm;1;93%
Dansville;Clear;69;S;6;72%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;76;SSE;8;66%
East Hampton;Fog;60;Calm;0;98%
Elmira;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;84%
Farmingdale;Showers;64;SW;3;89%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;73;SSW;12;63%
Fulton;Mostly clear;70;N;5;67%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;71;S;10;72%
Islip;Showers;62;S;1;95%
Ithaca;Clear;68;SSE;9;81%
Jamestown;Clear;66;S;8;77%
Massena;Clear;71;SW;6;75%
Montauk;Cloudy;61;N;5;96%
Montgomery;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;2;94%
New York;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;1;93%
New York Jfk;Showers;60;Calm;0;100%
New York Lga;Showers;64;SSE;5;86%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;70;S;4;71%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;70;S;7;67%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;69;SSE;6;72%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%
Rochester;Mostly clear;71;SSW;7;62%
Rome;Mostly clear;69;E;3;75%
Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;65;SSW;3;86%
Shirley;Fog;63;Calm;0;90%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;73;SSE;3;61%
Watertown;Clear;72;SSW;6;63%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;64;SSE;8;83%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Showers;62;SSE;5;96%
