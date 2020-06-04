NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;62;N;1;88%
Binghamton;Showers;61;WSW;3;93%
Buffalo;Clear;59;SSW;3;91%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;2;93%
Dansville;Clear;61;Calm;0;96%
Dunkirk;Clear;63;SSW;3;77%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;67;WSW;5;90%
Fort Drum;Fog;54;SW;3;100%
Fulton;Clear;58;W;3;90%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;92%
Islip;Mostly clear;64;SW;2;94%
Ithaca;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Clear;60;SW;7;89%
Massena;Fog;49;SW;3;96%
Montauk;Mostly clear;64;W;6;89%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;60;W;2;98%
New York;Cloudy;67;WSW;1;93%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;96%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;W;3;81%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;58;SSW;3;92%
Ogdensburg;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;64;S;6;86%
Plattsburgh;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;3;93%
Rochester;Clear;62;WSW;6;93%
Rome;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;5;92%
Shirley;Mostly clear;64;WSW;3;86%
Syracuse;Clear;61;NW;5;86%
Watertown;Fog;53;S;3;96%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;62;W;7;86%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Mostly clear;64;WNW;6;93%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather