NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;W;1;84%

Binghamton;Clear;69;WSW;5;75%

Buffalo;Clear;70;SSW;2;87%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;81%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;68;S;3;83%

Dunkirk;Clear;67;S;3;80%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;75;WSW;9;90%

Elmira;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;7;78%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;6;56%

Fulton;Cloudy;69;SSW;6;67%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SSW;6;92%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;3;86%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Clear;63;S;5;93%

Massena;Cloudy;71;SW;10;65%

Montauk;Clear;76;WSW;10;90%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;2;92%

Monticello;Fog;65;WSW;2;96%

New York;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;81%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;12;84%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;9;71%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;W;6;88%

Niagara Falls;Clear;70;SW;3;86%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;82%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;SW;5;83%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;52%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;6;84%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;6;72%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;78;SW;8;81%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;65%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;6;65%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;63;W;5;83%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;76;SW;9;87%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

_____

